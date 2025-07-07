Kane Williamson to miss Zimbabwe Test series: Here's why

Veteran batter Kane Williamson is set to miss New Zealand's impending two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, starting July 30. Notably, the forthcoming matches are not part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Meanwhile, fast bowler Matt Fisher has received his maiden call-up to the national side. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand on this tour, which marks the side's first Test visit to Zimbabwe since 2016.

Player unavailability Williamson, Bracewell to miss Zimbabwe tour As mentioned, Williamson, along with spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell will miss the Zimbabwe Test series. Williamson, who has an ongoing deal Middlesex, is set to feature for London Spirit in The Hundred. The 100-ball tournament will clash with the Test series. His compatriot Bracewell is currently with MI New York in Major League Cricket (MLC). He will later play for Southern Brave in The Hundred. Therefore, their participation in the Zimbabwe Test series was ruled out.

Coaching perspective Coach Walter on senior players New Zealand head coach Rob Walter has said he respects the decisions of both Williamson and Bracewell. He explained that their unavailability was communicated to New Zealand Cricket during the contracting process. "While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact these Tests aren't part of the ICC World Test Championship did influence the discussions on this occasion," Walter said.

Additional absentees Jamieson, Sears also unavailable for selection Along with Williamson and Bracewell, pacers Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears will also miss the Zimbabwe tour. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jamieson is on a personal break, awaiting the birth of his first child. Meanwhile, Sears is recovering from a side strain sustained during MLC and will need another two to four weeks of rehabilitation.

Player profile Fisher could add a new dimension to NZ's bowling attack Fisher, who earned a call-up, has a stellar record in domestic cricket. He has taken with 51 wickets from 14 First-Class matches at an average of 24.11. He also played for New Zealand A against India in 2022 and was contracted to Northern Districts. His speed could add a new dimension to New Zealand's bowling attack. "Matt's one of the fastest bowlers in the country, and we think he's got an X-factor," added Walter.