Listing England pairs with triple-century partnerships versus India in Tests
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith have forged a new record for England. The duo added 303 runs for the sixth wicket in their first innings of the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The partnership not only frustrated the Indian bowlers but also put England in a commanding position after they were reduced to 84/5. On this note, let's look at England pairs with triple-century stands versus India (Tests).
#3
Brook & Smith - 303 at Edgbaston, 2025
The aforementioned 303-run partnership between Brook and Smith is third on this list. It came at a time when England were struggling at 84/5, responding to India's mammoth first-innings total of 587/1. The duo's aggressive approach helped them avoid the follow-on and reach their centuries. While Smith returned unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls, Brook departed for 158 off 234 balls. Their combined efforts meant the hosts finished at 407/10.
#2
Gooch & Lamb - 308 at Lord's, 1990
The 1990 Lord's Test between India and England is widely remembered for Graham Gooch's triple-hundred . The opener dazzled with a 485-ball 333 in the first innings. He joined forces with fellow centurion Allan Lamb, and the duo added 308 runs for the third wicket. Lamb was dismissed for 139 off 187 balls as England declared at 653/4. Meanwhile, Gooch backed up his triple-century with another three-figure score (123) as the hosts later won by 247 runs.
#1
Bell & Pietersen - 350 at The Oval, 2011
England batting greats Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen top this list as they put on a record 350-run partnership in the first innings of the 2011 Oval Test. The hosts were decently played at 97/2 when Bell joined Pietersen. The duo tormented Indian bowlers on Day 2 and brought up their respective hundreds. While Bell hammered a double-hundred (235 off 364 balls), Pietersen departed for 175 off 232 balls as England declared at 591/6 and later recorded an innings triumph.