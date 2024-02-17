Ben Duckett completed 9,500 runs in FC cricket

Ben Duckett accomplishes numerous feats with 153 versus India

What's the story England opener Ben Duckett hammered a stunning 153 against India in his side's first inning of the third Test match in Rajkot. He majorly dealt in boundaries as he accomplished several feats en route to his knock. Having faced 151 balls, he hammered 23 boundaries and two maximums. Notably, Duckett recorded the fastest 150 against India in India in this century. Here is more.

A fiery knock from Duckett

Duckett gave India the Bazball treatment with exquisite shot-making. Notably, the southpaw was effective against both pacers and spinners. He reached his century off just 88 balls, scoring the bulk of the runs. While he returned unbeaten on 133 at stumps on Day 2, he added 20 more runs on Day 3 before falling to Kuldeep Yadav.

Two 80-plus stands along the way

Duckett was on song with the bat from the beginning, dispatching the Indian bowlers with ease. He added 89 runs alongside Zak Crawley for the opening wicket before being involved in a 93-run stand with Ollie Pope. Duckett also added 42 runs with Joe Root as England went past 200. The former was the aggressor in the all the aforementioned partnerships.

Fastest 150 against India in India since 2000

Duckett reached his 150 off 139 balls, the fastest by a visiting batter on Indian soil since 2000. As per Cricbuzz, he went past his compatriot Kevin Pietersen, who took 201 balls to reach the mark in the 2012 Mumbai Test. Earlier, Duckett also became the 3rd-fastest Test centurion versus India in India, having taken 88 balls. Adam Gilchrist holds the record (84 balls).

Here are the other records he scripted

Duckett scored 114 runs in the final session of Day 2. These are the second-most runs scored by a batter in a session in India. Virender Sehwag (133) holds the record. Meanwhile, Duckett now also holds the record of scoring the third-most runs by an England batter in the third session of a Test. He trails Matt Prior (121) and Wally Hammond (118).

Maiden century versus India

With this ton, Duckett has raced to 1,405 runs at 45.32. He now owns three tons and seven fifties. This was his second 150-plus score. In five matches versus India, he has completed 302 runs at 37.75 (maiden century). As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has completed 902 runs in away matches (home of opposition). He registered his second hundred in away matches.

9,500 runs in FC cricket

En route to his record-breaking ton, Duckett also went past 9,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He entered the game, requiring exactly 100 runs to get the mark. He has now raced to 9,553 runs in 137 matches, averaging 42-plus. Interestingly, his strike rate is over 73. The tally now includes 26 tons and 43 fifties with 282* being his best score.

Fifth England opener to accomplish this feat

Notably, Duckett became only the fifth England opener to record a 150-plus Test score in India. He has joined Graeme Fowler (201), Alastair Cook (190 and 176), Dennis Amiss (179), and Tim Robinson (160). Meanwhile, Duckett's strike rate of 101.32 is now the highest for an England centurion in a Test innings in India. He went past Graham Gooch (70.16 in Chennai, 1982).

How has the match proceeded?

Despite a poor start, India managed to compile a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were also brilliant. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England were 260/5 at the time of Duckett's dismissal. The onus is now upon the lower-order batters.