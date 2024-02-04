Shubman Gill scored his third Test ton (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Vizag Test: Ton-up Gill powers India; England require 399 runs

By Parth Dhall 03:49 pm Feb 04, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Shubman Gill's ton powered India in the second innings of the ongoing 2nd Test against England in Vizag. Gill did the bulk of scoring as the hosts perished for 255 on Day 3. Axar Patel scored a valuable 45, adding 89 runs with Gill. Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley shared seven wickets. With over six sessions to go, England require 399 runs to win.

Gill

A counter-attacking ton from Gill

Gill came to the middle after James Anderson knocked over Indian skipper Rohit Sharma early on Day 3. While Yashasvi Jaiswal also followed Rohit, Gill and Shreyas Iyer propelled India past 100. Quick dismissals of Iyer and Rajat Patidar exposed Axar out there. Gill continued to counter-attack and reached his third Test century post lunch. He got to his ton off just 132 balls.

Field

Ben Stokes's field-placements outclassed Gill

Axar and Gill lifted England from 122/4 and took them past 200. That's when England skipper Ben Stokes started with his mind games. He varied his fields to disturb Gill's rhythm. The Indian batter departed shortly after completing his century, with Shoaib Bashir dismissing him. The right-handed batter racked up 104 off 147 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes.

Tons

10 international tons before turning 25

Gill now has 10 centuries in international cricket, with six of them coming in ODI cricket. His tally includes a T20I century. As per Bharath Seervi, Gill has become the third Indian to score 10+ centuries across formats before turning 25. Sachin Tendulkar (30 centuries in 273 innings) and Virat Kohli (21 centuries in 163 innings) are the others.

Bowlers

Hartley took four wickets

Spinner Hartley, England's hero from the Hyderabad Test, dazzled in Vizag as well. He was the pick of England's bowlers in the second innings, bowling 27 overs. He took four wickets for 77 runs, including three maidens. Leg-spinner Rehan finished with three wickets, while Anderson ended up taking two important wickets. Debutant Shoaib Bashir took the solitary wicket of Gill.

Information

Can England script history?

West Indies hold the record for the highest successful Test run-chase in Asia. They chased down 395 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2021. Besides, India own this record on Indian soil (387 vs England, Chennai, 2008).

Information

399+ runs in fourth innings

It is worth noting that England have scored 399+ in the fourth innings thrice in their Test history. As per Cricbuzz, the last such instance was in 1977 in the Centenary Test in Melbourne.

Test

How has the Test panned out?

Batting first, India racked up 396, riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's historic double-century. Anderson, Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed took three wickets each. In response, the visitors were bundled out for 253. Jasprit Bumrah demolished their batting line-up by taking six wickets. Zak Crawley and Stokes played counter-attacking knocks for England. Gill's heroics then powered India, who set up a 399-run target.