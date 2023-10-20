Will injury-hit Ben Stokes feature versus South Africa? Details here

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:09 pm Oct 20, 202302:09 pm

Stokes was pivotal to England's 2019 WC triumph (Source: X/@ICC)

In a major boost for Team England, Ben Stokes has regained fitness and is available for the side's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash against South Africa on Saturday. It's an important fixture from England's perspective as they have lost two of their first three games. Stokes missed the first three matches as he was down with a hip injury. Here is more.

Why does this story matter?

Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement for the WC, sustained a hip injury in the gym before the opener. Though the southpaw initially thought his WC campaign was over, he is now ready to take the field. The veteran Stokes will add more stability to England's middle order. Notably, he was pivotal to the side's 2019 WC triumph.

Here is what Stokes said

"Thankfully, it wasn't anywhere near as bad as what we initially thought... we got a programme in place straight away and it went really well," Stokes said, as per ESPNcricinfo. "I'm here now, physically being available for selection." "I've worked to get back to a position of fitness where I'm able to go out and not be a hindrance on the team," he added.

Here are Stokes's ODI stats

Stokes, who scored a career-best 182 against New Zealand last month, has now raced to 3,159 runs in 108 ODIs at 40.5. The tally includes four tons and 22 fifties. Stokes boasts a sensational strike rate of 96.37. With his right-arm pace, the 32-year-old has also scalped 74 ODI wickets. He, however, will not bowl in the WC due to his knee issues.

His run in the 2019 event

As mentioned, Stokes was at his best in the 2019 ODI WC event. He scored 465 runs from 11 matches at an average of 66.42. He smashed five fifties and struck at 93.38. He scored an unbeaten 84 in the final against NZ. The 32-year-old also scalped seven wickets in the event at 35.14. His best figures of 3/23 came against Bangladesh in Cardiff.

Who will make way for Stokes?

If the England team management goes with Stokes for the SA game, either Liam Livingstone or Harry Brook will sit out. Though the latter scored a fighting 66 in his last assignment against Afghanistan, he might make the way for Stokes as Livingstone has been handy with his spin bowling. The dasher, however, has been short of runs lately.