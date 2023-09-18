SA win fourth successive bilateral ODI series versus Australia: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 18, 2023 | 12:20 am 3 min read

South Africa hammered Australia in the fifth and final ODI to clinch the five-match series 3-2 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa hammered Australia in the fifth and final ODI to clinch the five-match series 3-2. SA were down 2-0 and sealed three successive wins to stun the visitors. Australia saw SA post a commanding 315/9 in 50 overs. In response, Australia were folded for a paltry 193 and lost by 122 runs. SA have now won four successive bilateral ODI series against Australia.

Four successive ODI series wins

SA took down Australia 3-2 this time. Before this, they blanked Australia 3-0 in 2020 at home. In November 2018, SA downed the Aussies by a 2-1 margin (3-match series) and before that in 2016 they humbled Australia 5-0.

David Miller smokes his second successive fifty

Miller smoked a half-century. He scored 63 off 65 balls, a knock laced with four boundaries and three sixes. This was his second successive fifty as he slammed a fiery 82* in his preceding outing. Miller, who accomplished the 4,000-run mark in his preceding outing, has now raced to 4,090 runs in 160 ODIs at 42.60. Versus Australia, he owns 915 runs at 57.18.

Aiden Markram slams his seventh ODI fifty

Aiden Markram was adjudged the Man of the Series. It was an important knock from Markram as South Africa were off to a poor start. He ended up scoring an 87-ball 93 (9 fours, 3 sixes). Meanwhile, this was Markram's second fifty-plus score of this series. Playing his 55th ODI, Markram has raced to 1,665 runs at 35.42. Against Australia, Markram has 346 runs.

500-plus ODI runs in 2023

Markram has amassed 577 runs in 11 matches this year at an impressive average of 64.11. The dasher has maintained a strike rate of 119.70. Among SA batters, only Temba Bavuma (637) has scored more runs this year than him.

Zampa claims a three-fer versus SA

After going for 103 runs in the fourth ODI, Australian spinner Adam Zampa fought back with a three-wicket haul in this match. He claimed figures worth 3/71 in 10 overs. Zampa now has 139 ODI wickets at 28.79. Versus SA, the right-arm leg-spinner has racked up 18 wickets from 16 matches at 45.50. His economy rate is 6.02.

Marsh clocks fourth ODI fifty versus South Africa

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh registered his 16th ODI fifty and his fourth against the Proteas in this format. Marsh opened the innings and smashed a fine 56-ball 71 which was studded with six maximums and as many fours. Playing his 77th ODI, the Australian all-rounder has amassed 2,131 runs at an average of 33.82.He has scored 459 runs in 14 ODIs this year.

Jansen excels against Australia with a fifer

Marco Jansen finished with 5/39 claiming his first fifer in ODI cricket. He ran through the Australian batting order with his barrage of short-pitched deliveries and back-of-the-length bowling. Playing his 14th ODI, the 23-year-old has scalped 18 wickets at an average of 38.22. The youngster has an economy rate of 6.23 in this format.

Four-fer for Keshav Maharaj

South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled with conviction and finished with a career-best ODI figure of 4/33. Playing his 31st ODI match, Maharaj has claimed 37 wickets at an average of 32.67. The 33-year-old spinner has an economy rate of 4.69. Against Australia, he has claimed nine wickets in seven ODIs at an average of 31.44.

