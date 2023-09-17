SA's Keshav Maharaj claims his maiden ODI four-fer against Australia

SA's Keshav Maharaj claims his maiden ODI four-fer against Australia

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 17, 2023 | 10:59 pm 2 min read

Keshav Maharaj registered his career-best ODI figures

Keshav Maharaj starred for South Africa in the fifth ODI against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium. The experienced spinner bowled with conviction and finished with a career-best ODI figure of 4/33. After Marco Jansen's early mayhem, Maharaj wrapped up the lower middle order and tail as Australia folded for 193 and lost by 122 runs. Eventually, SA won the five-match ODI series 3-2.

Maharaj bowled with a lot of conviction

The 33-year-old left-arm spinner struck the all-important wicket of Tim David. The dasher was beaten by the turn as the ball straightened and knocked him over. Maharaj then outfoxed Cameron Green as he grabbed an easy catch off his bowling. The veteran then claimed the dismissals of Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa. Both the batters were caught as Australia folded for 193.

A look at his ODI stats

Playing his 31st ODI match, Maharaj has claimed 37 wickets at an average of 32.67. The 33-year-old spinner has an economy rate of 4.69. As mentioned, this is his first four-wicket haul in ODIs. His previous best ODI bowling figures of 3/25 came against England. Against Australia, he has claimed nine wickets in seven ODIs at an average of 31.44.

A look at his home and away numbers in ODIs

Maharaj has been equally decent in home and away ODIs for the Proteas. The 33-year-old left-arm spinner has scalped 19 wickets at home in 16 ODIs at 35. Meanwhile, in 15 away (home of opposition) ODIs, he has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 30.22. Maharaj has scalped nine wickets in seven ODIs in Asian conditions at an average of 26.33.

How did the match pan out?

SA lost their openers early but Aiden Markram and David Miller smashed crucial fifties and added 109 runs together. Later, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo added the finishing touches to the SA innings. They eventually posted 315/9. In reply, Australia lost Warner early but Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne added a 90-run partnership before Jansen (5/39) and Maharaj bundled them out for 193.

