Travis Head slams 64 versus SA, surpasses 2,000 ODI runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 09, 2023 | 06:27 pm 1 min read

Australian batter Travis Head was at his absolute best in the second ODI against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval

Australian batter Travis Head was at his absolute best in the second ODI against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Head, who opened the Australian innings alongside David Warner, smashed a whirlwind 36-ball 64. During his knock, the southpaw raced past 2,000 ODI runs as well. Head hammered nine fours and three sixes, striking at 177.78. Here we present the stats.

Head was a man on a mission

Head looked like a man on a mission. He handed his side a dream start, slamming four fours inside two overs. Warner chipped in as the two scored 102 runs in 10 overs. Head got to his fifty off 26 balls with a massive six. In the 12th over, Head was dismissed by left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi as he tried to go big.

2,000 ODI runs for Head

Playing his 56th ODI, Head has surpassed 2,000 runs (2,009 runs at 41.00). He slammed his 15th ODI half-century, besides also owning three tons. In 10 matches versus SA, Head has 251 runs at 25.10. 64 is now his best score and his second fifty. In 35 away matches (home of opposition), Head has 1,208 runs 37.75 (50s: 10).

