IPL 2023: CSK beat DC to qualify for playoffs

Written by Parth Dhall May 20, 2023, 07:17 pm 4 min read

CSK won the match by 77 runs(Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Capitals in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Yellow Army successfully defended 223/3 and became the second side to reach the playoffs. The Capitals were restricted to 146/9, with Deepak Chahar taking three wickets. A 141-run stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway scripted CSK's win.

How did the match pan out?

Gaikwad and Conway were all over the DC bowlers, adding another 50+ stand. They soon took the Super Kings past 140, with both Gaikwad and Conway scoring half-centuries. Shivam Dube slammed a 9-ball 22, while Ravindra Jadeja shone with a blistering cameo (20*). DC lost three wickets in the Powerplay and lost momentum. Skipper David Warner's 58-ball 86 went in vain.

Gaikwad slams third fifty of the season

Gaikwad continues his bright form in IPL 2023. He did the bulk of scoring in the first half, with Conway assisting him. The former smashed his third half-century of the season in the 10th over off 37 balls. Gaikwad became the second batter after Conway to complete 500 runs in the season. The Indian batter slammed 79 off 50 balls (4s-3 6s-7).

Gaikwad breaks Hussey's record

Gaikwad now has 14 fifty-plus scores by a CSK opener in the IPL. He broke the record of Hussey, who owns 13 such scores. Faf Du Plessis leads the tally with 16 fifty-plus scores as a CSK opener.

A superb knock from the blade of Conway

Conway and Gaikwad started well, adding 52 runs in the Powerplay. Conway was the more aggressive player, scoring a 15-ball 28 in this phase. After three quiet overs in the middle phase of the innings, Gaikwad stepped up before Conway too got going. Conway flicked Khaleel Ahmed for a six to bring up his fifty. He accelerated thereafter before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Conway registers these numbers

Conway's knock was laced with 11 fours and three sixes. He struck at 167.31. Conway also added a 54-run stand alongside Shivam Dube, who hammered a nine-ball 22. Conway has raced to 585 runs in IPL 2023 at 53.18. Conway has scored 837 IPL runs at 49.24. He brought up his ninth fifty. He posted the third-highest score by a CSK player versus DC.

Another 50+ partnership between Gaikwad and Conway

Conway and Gaikwad now have the joint-second-most 50+ stands for CSK in the IPL (8 in 20 innings). Notably, du Plessis and Gaikwad have as many such stands in 19 innings. Conway and Gaikwad are only behind Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay, who shared 13 fifty-plus partnerships for CSK in the cash-rich league (34 innings).

More records for Gaikwad and Conway

Conway and Gaikwad, who shared a 141-run stand, now have four 100-plus opening partnerships, the joint-third-most by an opening pair in the IPL. They have registered the fourth-highest opening partnership for CSK in the IPL. This is also the fourth-highest opening partnership in the ongoing IPL season. Virat Kohli and du Plessis top the tally (172 for RCB vs SRH, Hyderabad).

Most frequent 50-plus scores in IPL

Conway now has the most frequent 50-plus scores in the IPL among batters with a minimum of 10 innings (9 in 20 innings). He has a success rate of 45%. Lendl Simmons follows Conway with 41.38%.

The lone warrior for DC

Although DC underperformed in IPL 2023, Warner's blade did the talking. Yet again, he was the lone warrior in DC's run-chase. Warner slammed a 58-ball 86, a knock laced with 7 fours and 5 sixes. It was his sixth half-century of the ongoing IPL season. Notably, Warner is the only DC batter with over 500 runs this season.

500-plus runs in seven different IPL seasons

Warner has become the first player with 500-plus runs in seven different IPL seasons (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2023). Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli has achieved this feat six times (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2023).

CSK have aced the Powerplay this season

As per Cricbuzz, CSK have lost just nine wickets in the Powerplay in IPL 2023. It is worth noting that eight of the other nine teams have lost 16 or more wickets in the phase. KKR and PBKS lead the tally with 28 wickets each.

CSK reach IPL playoffs for 12th time

CSK have reached the playoffs in the IPL for the 12th time. The Super Kings, who missed the playoffs berth last season, ended up as champions in 2021. CSK finished in the top four from 2008 to 2019 (they were suspended in 2016 and 2017). The Dhoni-led side won three other titles in 2018, 2010, and 2009.