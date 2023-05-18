Sports

IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen guides SRH to 186/5 against RCB

Klaasen continues his bright form, having smashed a 51-ball 104 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

An incredible century from Heinrich Klaasen drove Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 186/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Klaasen continues his bright form, having smashed a 51-ball 104. He became the first SRH batter to complete 400 runs in the season. He was assisted by Harry Brook (27*) toward the end.

A steady start for SRH

Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi got SRH off to a sluggish start after RCB elected to field. Michael Bracewell dismissed both SRH openers in the fifth over. Klaasen, who came in next, smashed three fours off Shahbaz Ahmed in the next over to up the scoring rate. The Orange Army were racked up 49/2 in the first six overs.

Klaasen reaches three figures in style

Klaasen, who came in at number four, played another rescuing knock for the Sunrisers. The former kept on smashing the RCB bowlers and completed his century off 49 balls. He brought up the three-figure mark with a maximum in the 19th over. Klaasen ended up scoring 104 off 51 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 6 sixes.

Klaasen completes 400 runs in IPL 2023

As stated, Klaasen became the only SRH batter with over 400 runs in IPL 2023 as of now. He averages more than 46 and has struck at over 172. The tally includes three 50+ scores.

Fourth batter with century for SRH

Klaasen has become just the fourth batter to have scored a century for the Orange Army in the IPL. David Warner (126 and 100), Jonny Bairstow (114), and Brook (100) are the others with this feat. Brook's knock came earlier in the season. This means Klaasen now has the third-highest individual score for SRH in the tournament.