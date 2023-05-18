Sports

Heinrich Klaasen becomes fourth SRH batter with an IPL ton

Written by Parth Dhall May 18, 2023, 09:14 pm 2 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen has slammed his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He reached the three-figure mark in the 65th match against Roya Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Klaasen became the second SRH batter to score a century this season, the other being Harry Brook. The former also completed 400 runs in IPL 2023.

Another crucial knock from Klaasen

Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi got SRH off to a sluggish start after RCB elected to field. Michael Bracewell dismissed both SRH openers in the fifth over. Klaasen, who came in next, smashed three fours off Shahbaz Ahmed in the next over to up the scoring rate. The former kept on smashing the RCB bowlers and completed his century off 49 balls.

Fourth batter with century for SRH

Klaasen has become just the fourth batter to have scored a century for the Orange Army in the IPL. David Warner (126 and 100), Jonny Bairstow (114), and Brook (100) are the others with this feat. Brook's knock came earlier in the season. This means Klaasen now has the third-highest individual score for SRH in the tournament.

Klaasen completes 400 runs in IPL 2023

As stated, Klaasen became the only SRH batter with over 400 runs in IPL 2023 as of now. He averages more than 46 and has struck at over 172. The tally includes three 50+ scores.