Rafael Nadal set to miss French Open: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha May 18, 2023, 09:15 pm 2 min read

Nadal has won the French Open 14 times

In a major development, Spanish ace Rafael Nadal is set to miss the upcoming edition of the French Open. The 14-time Roland Garros champion announced the same at the Rafa Nadal Academy on Thursday. Nadal will miss the season's second Grand Slam for the first time since his tournament debut in 2005. He added that 2024 could be his last year on the tour.

Why does this story matter?

Nadal, the top seed at the Australian Open, was far from his best coming into the tournament.

He lost seven of his last nine competitive matches, and there were major concerns regarding his fitness after an abdomen injury that troubled him through most of the second half of 2022.

Notably, his expected recovery period was set at six to eight weeks.

A look at the official statement

"I was even working as much as possible for the last four months. It has been very difficult months because we were not able to find the solution to the problem," Nadal said. "Today I'm still in a position that I am not able to feel myself ready to compete at the standards that I need to be [at] to play a Roland Garros."

Key numbers for Nadal

Nadal holds the joint record number of men's singles Grand Slam wins alongside Serbia's Novak Djokovic (22 each). Besides, Nadal has claimed 70 other ATP titles and spent 209 weeks as the world number one. Meanwhile, Nadal has a 112-3 win-loss record at the French Open. He has claimed a record 14 Roland Garros honors. He has a 14-0 record in finals.

Nadal won the 2022 French Open title

Nadal beat Casper Ruud to win the 2022 French Open men's singles title in Paris back in June 2022. Rafa claimed victory in straight sets to down Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. With this win, Rafa won his 22nd Grand Slam title. It was his 30th Grand Slam final for Rafa as he raced to a 22-8 win-loss record in finals.