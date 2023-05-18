Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Du Plessis elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall May 18, 2023, 07:03 pm 2 min read

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. SRH have already been ousted in terms of race for the playoffs, having lost eight out of 12 games so far (W4). Besides, RCB are in the hunt for the top four. Skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to field.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The track here is generally conducive for batting as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners, however, can come into play as the match progresses. Teams batting first have won four of the six games here in IPL 2023. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free from 7:30pm IST.

RCB out to keep playoff place in the hunt

RCB will need to win this game to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs. Once again, the focus will be on the senior trio of du Plessis, Kohli, and Maxwell. If these three get going, RCB can rest assured of quality runs. SRH have struggled with the bat and RCB will be out to outclass them.

Two wins needed for RCB

Besides MI, RCB can also get to 16 points. As RCB's NRR is better than MI's, wins in their remaining two games might be enough to see them through. If RCB and MI are to qualify together, at least one of CSK or LSG must lose their last game. If certain results go their way, RCB can qualify with 14 points as well.