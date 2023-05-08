Sports

IPL 2023: MI, RCB meet as playoff race heats up

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 08, 2023, 11:27 am 3 min read

Both teams have five wins in 10 games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will meet in what promises to be a mouth-watering Match 54 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While RCB have had a topsy-turvy campaign, the five-time champions have gained some momentum after a poor start. Both sides currently have five wins in 10 matches. RCB are ahead in terms of NRR. Here we present the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The fixture will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 9 (7:30pm). The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have won three of the four games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the head-to-head record

The IPL heavyweights have met each other a total of 31 times. Out of which, Mumbai have the edge, managing 17 wins in comparison to RCB's 14. The two sides met in their respective openers this season which saw RCB claiming an emphatic eight-wicket triumph. ﻿Virat Kohli (82*) and Faf du Plessis (73) starred in that game. For MI, Tilak Varma scored 84*.

Stakes are high the game

We are at the business end of the IPL and the race for the playoffs has heated up. Both teams are almost at an equal distance from a berth in the final four. RCB must overcome their middle-order woes sooner than later. MI have struggled in the bowling department. They conceded totals of 200 or more in four of their last five games.

A look at the probable playing XIs

MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan. RCB (Probable XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. \ Impact subs: Harshal Patel and Raghav Goyal.

Here are the key performers

Suryakumar Yadav have smoked 293 runs in 10 games this season at a phenomenal strike rate of 175.44. Du Plessis (511) and Kohli (419) have been among big runs this season. Piyush Chawla has been MI's best bet with the ball this season, recording 17 wickets in 10 games (ER: 7.17). ﻿Mohammed Siraj has claimed 15 wickets in 10 games (ER: 7.7).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Ishan Kishan, Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Tim David, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Piyush Chawla. Fantasy option 2: Ishan Kishan (VC), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Piyush Chawla.