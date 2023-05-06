Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Lomror help RCB score 181/4 versus DC

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2023, 09:30 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror scored respective fifties (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror scored respective fifties as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 181/4 in 20 overs versus Delhi Capitals in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Kohli and Faf du Plessis added a 50-plus stand for the opening wicket. RCB were 82/2 before Kohli and Lomror added another valuable stand. DC need 182 to win.

Kohli becomes second batter to register 50 IPL half-centuries

Kohli scored a 46-ball 55, registering his 50th half-century in the IPL. He slammed his fifty off 42 balls. He only trails Warner now, in terms of IPL fifties (59). Kohli also became the fourth batter to complete 1,000 runs against an IPL franchise. Before this match, Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer against DC with 977 runs.

Kohli becomes first batter to complete 7,000 IPL runs

Indian maestro Kohli also became the first-ever batter to complete 7,000 runs in the IPL. Kohli achieved the mark when he scored the 12th run in this match. With 7,000-plus runs in 232 games, Kohli owns the most runs in the competition's history. Shikhar Dhawan (6,536), David Warner (6,189), and Rohit Sharma (6,063) are the only other batters with over 6,000 IPL runs.

A solid opening stand on offer

Kohli and Faf added another fifty-plus stand (82) this season. Faf looked solid for his 45 from 32 balls. He smashed one six and five fours. Once again, the two set the tone for RCB, maintaining a decent rate.

Lomror shows his strength

Lomror scored a crucial knock for RCB. Coming at number four, Lomror made sure RCB got past 180. He slammed a 29-ball 54*. His knock was laced with sox fours and three sixes.