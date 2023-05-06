Sports

Virat Kohli becomes second batter to register 50 IPL half-centuries

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 06, 2023, 09:41 pm 2 min read

Kohli is also the first Indian with 50 IPL fifties (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Virat Kohli registered his 50th half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) versus Delhi Capitals. He got to the landmark in match number 50 of the IPL 2023 season on Saturday. The Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman became the second player to get to this feat after David Warner. Kohli is also the first Indian with 50 IPL fifties.

The second batter to reach 50 IPL half-centuries

Kohli was on song against DC at the Kotla. He slammed his fifty off 42 balls. He only trails Warner now, in terms of IPL fifties (59). Warner also leads the fifty-plus scores tally in the IPL. He has registered 63 such scores (50s: 59, 100s:4). Apart from him, only Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have crossed 50 fifty-plus scores in the IPL.

Kohli crossed 7,000 IPL runs

With 7,000-plus runs in 233 games, Kohli owns the most runs in the competition's history. Dhawan (6,536), Warner (6,189), and Rohit Sharma (6,063) are the only other batters with over 6,000 IPL runs. Notably, Kohli owns 50 fifties and five centuries. His highest IPL score of 113 was recorded versus Kings XI Punjab in 2016. Overall, Kohli has tallied 7,038 IPL runs at 36.84.

The first batter to slam 1,000 IPL runs versus DC

Kohli became the fourth batter to complete 1,000 runs against an IPL franchise. Rohit has slammed 1,040 runs against KKR. Dhawan has managed 1,029 runs against CSK. Meanwhile, Warner has accumulated 1,075 and 1,005 runs against KKR and PBKS respectively. Warner is the only batter to achieve this feat against two IPL franchises. Overall, Kohli has tallied 1,030 runs against DC at 51.50.

10 fifties versus DC; sixth fifty in IPL 2023

Kohli now owns 10 fifties versus DC in the IPL. Meanwhile, in IPL 2023, Kohli has now raced to 419 runs this season. He has slammed a record six fifties this season. Kohli is one of the four players with 400-plus runs in IPL 2023.

Kohli played a brilliant hand

Faf Du Plessis and Kohli gave RCB a decent start as the visitors were 51/0 after the first six overs. They carried on from there as Du Plessis played the role of an aggressor and the duo added 82 runs. Later, Kohli stitched a 55-run stand with Mahipal Lomror. His knock of 55 helped RCB post 181/4. He was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.