IPL 2023: CSK aim to stop high-flying MI at home

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 05, 2023, 10:22 am 3 min read

Both teams have claimed five wins this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings will meet in what promises to be a mouth-watering Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have had mixed campaigns so far with CSK winning five of their 10 games (1 NR). MI also have five victories but in nine matches. Here we present the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on May 6 (3:30pm). Another run feast might be on offer as the track here has been fruitful for batting. Spinners can inflict some damage in the middle overs. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

Both teams have faced each other a total of 35 times in the IPL. MI are ahead with 20 wins, whereas CSK have mustered only 15 victories. MS Dhoni's men prevailed by seven wickets when the two sides met earlier this season. While Ajinkya Rahane starred with a breathtaking 27-ball 61, Ravindra Jadeja returned with 3/20.

Confidence in MI camp

MI, in their last two games, successfully chased down 200-plus totals. Suryakumar Yadav's return to form has benefited them a lot. Meanwhile, CSK were all over Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing but rain abandoned the game. Dhoni has operated well with the inexperienced bowling line-up. CSK have two wins and as many defeats at the Chepauk this season.

Here are the probable playing XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan. Impact subs: Ambati Rayudu and Nehal Wadhera.

A look at the key performers

Suryakumar slammed three fifties in his last four outings. Devon Conway has raced to 414 runs in nine matches this season at an average of 59.14 (50s: 5). Ruturaj Gaikwad has smoked 354 runs in nine matches. Tushar Deshpande is CSK's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 17 wickets (Economy: 10.77). Piyush Chawla owns 15 wickets in nine matches (ER: 7.28).

