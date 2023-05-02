Sports

Wriddhiman Saha completes 100 dismissals in IPL: Key stats

Wriddhiman Saha completes 100 dismissals in IPL: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 02, 2023, 10:29 pm 1 min read

Saha is the third wicket-keeper with this feat

Gujarat Titans restricted Delhi Capitals to 130/8 in the 44th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Ahmedabad. An incredible spell by Mohammed Shami reduced the Capitals to 23/5 in five overs. He took a four-wicket haul. Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha contributed to three of these wickets with the gloves. As a result, he completed 100 dismissals in the IPL.

100 dismissals for Saha

Wicket-keeper Saha took three catches off the bowling of Shami to dismiss Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, and Priyam Garg. With this, Saha became the third wicket-keeper with 100 or more dismissals in the IPL. He is only behind MS Dhoni (178) and Dinesh Karthik (169). In 153 IPL matches, Saha has registered 79 catches and 23 stumpings (102 dismissals).

Saha records a six-ball duck

Saha, who has given GT some strong starts this season, recorded a six-ball duck against DC. Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Saha on the last ball of the first over. The Indian seamer delivered a maiden over, having unsettled Saha with his searing balls. Saha has scored 151 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 123.77 as of now.