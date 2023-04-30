Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB: Here is the statistical preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have redemption in mind as they meet Lucknow Super Giants in Match 43 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash on May 1. LSG have been impressive so far, winning five of their eight games. RCB have also featured in eight matches and clinched four. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the H2H record

As LSG made their debut only last season, they have featured only thrice against RCB. While Faf du Plessis's men defeated the Super Giants both times last year, they thrillingly lost the contest earlier this season. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran's blistering fifties helped LSG chase down 213 on the very last ball. RCB would be raring to make amends this time around.

Here are the stadium stats

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has been challenging for batters as pacers have had success with the new ball. Spinners can be effective in the middle overs. Teams batting first have won two of the four matches played here this season. The average run rate of teams batting first here reads just 7.60. Anything around 160-165 would be a challenging score here.

Virat Kohli can script history

The highest run-getter in IPL history, Virat Kohli owns 6,957 runs in 231 games at 36.61. While the tally includes five tons and 49 fifties, he has a strike rate of 129.72. He could become the first-ever player to complete 7,000 IPL runs. Kohli has been in sublime form in IPL 2023, slamming 333 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 142.30.

KL Rahul's stellar numbers versus RCB

LSG skipper KL Rahul has enjoyed playing against RCB. In 14 matches versus the Challengers, he has scored 628 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 145.03. The tally includes three fifties and a ton. His average of 69.77 is the highest among players with at least 250 runs versus RCB. He, however, could only manage 18 against them earlier this season.

Here are the other approaching milestones

Harshal Patel (95) needs five to complete 100 wickets for RCB. Wanindu Hasaranga (194) is inching toward 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Krunal Pandya requires 66 runs to complete 1,500 runs in IPL. Amit Mishra (170) needs a solitary scalp to displace Lasith Malinga as the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL. Ravi Bishnoi is three scalps away from completing 50 wickets in IPL.