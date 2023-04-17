Sports

Virat Kohli vs CSK in IPL: Decoding the stats

In 30 games versus CSK, Kohli has racked up 979 runs (Photo credit: Twitter/@imVkohli)

Virat Kohli will be aiming to continue his sublime run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season when Royal Challengers Bangalore host Chennai Super Kings in match number 24. Kohli has batted with purpose and he will be upbeat against the Super Kings, having enjoyed himself against the Men in Yellow. Here we decode Kohli's performance against CSK.

Kohli's numbers versus CSK

In 30 games versus CSK, Kohli has racked up 979 runs at an average of 39.16. He has nine fifties under his belt with the best score of 90*. Kohli needs 21 more runs to complete a mark of 1,000 runs versus CSK. He will become just the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to achieve this milestone. Dhawan has scored 1,029 runs at 44.73.

Kohli's overall stats and performance in IPL 2023

Overall in the IPL, Kohli has scored 6,838 runs at 36.76. He has slammed five hundreds and 47 fifties with the best score of 113. Kohli is the highest scorer in IPL history with Dhawan next at 6,477. In the IPL 2023 season, Kohli has registered 214 runs at a sensational average of 71.33. He has clocked three fifties so far.

Kohli versus Moeen promises to be enticing

Kohli's cautious approach against spin is evident and MS Dhoni may unleash Moeen Ali early on looking for his wicket. They have met in IPL only twice and even in that Moeen dismissed Kohli once. Moeen gave away just four runs in seven balls. Overall, Kohli has scored 618 runs in 83 IPL innings against right-arm off-spinners while getting dismissed 14 times (SR: 114.44).