Gujarat Titans started their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defense in style, claiming a win over Chennai Super Kings in match number one of the 2023 season. Batting first, CSK posted 178/7 in 20 overs, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 50-ball 92. In response, Shubman Gill kept his side in the hunt before the defending champions (182/5) sealed the deal in the final over.

How did the match pan out?

CSK lost an early wicket as Gaikwad kept the scoring in line for CSK with his big shots. Gujarat got Englishmen Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes to reduce CSK to 70/3. A fifty-plus stand between Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu gave CSK the impetus. However, Gujarat pulled things back. In response, Shubman Gill was solid for Gujarat, who went past the line in the end.

11th IPL fifty from the blade of Gaikwad

Gaikwad was aggressive and smashed a whopping nine sixes. He also hit four fours, bringing up his fifty off just 23 balls. He was finally dismissed by West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph in the 18th over. Gaikwad has now raced to 1,299 runs in the IPL at 39.36. He slammed his 11th IPL fifty.

Records smashed by Gaikwad

Gaikwad now has the highest individual score against GT, surpassing Jos Buttler's 56-ball 89 in IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens. He has equaled Robin Uthappa, Brendon McCullum, and Devon Conway in terms of joint-second-highest numbers of sixes for CSK in an IPL match. Murali Vijay holds the record with 11 sixes. He attained the mark versus Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

Gaikwad smashes 3rd-highest score in IPL season openers

As per Cricbuzz, Gaikwad's 92 is now the 3rd-best individual score in IPL season openers. McCullum 158* versus RCB in 2008 and Rohit Sharma (98*) versus KKR in 2015 have better tallies.

Dhoni completes 200 career IPL sixes for CSK

Veteran CSK stalwart MS Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap in the IPL. Dhoni has now become the first CSK batter to slam 200 IPL sixes. Dhoni now has 4,418 runs for CSK at 40.53. He has 200 sixes and 314 fours for the Yellow Army. Overall, Dhoni has a total of 4,992 runs in the IPL at 39.31 (230 sixes).

Shami completes 100 wickets in IPL

Mohammed Shami (2/29) has completed 100 wickets in the IPL. Shami raced to 100 IPL scalps by dismissing Devon Conway. He now has 101 wickets in the IPL at an average of 28.90 and an economy rate of 8.51. He has become just the 10th pacer to attain the mark. Shami has taken 15-plus wickets in each of the last four editions.

Gill hammers his 15th IPL fifty

Gill scored a fluent 36-ball 63. His knock was laced with six fours and three sixes. He added two key stands alongside Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Gill smashed his 15th IPL fifty. He has raced to 1,963 runs at 32.72. He has also gone past 500 runs for Gujarat (546). Gill slammed his 3rd fifty versus CSK and has 259 runs at 25.90.

Rashid does well for Gujarat

Rashid Khan bowled well for his side and gave away just 26 runs from his four overs. He claimed two scalps and had an economy rate of 6.50. Playing his 93rd match in the competition, Rashid has raced to 114 scalps at 20.69.