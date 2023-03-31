Sports

IPL 2023 opener: Chennai post 178/7 versus Gujarat Titans

Gaikwad was the star of the show, scoring a 50-ball 92 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings rode on a superb knock from the blade of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to post a challenging score of 178/7 against Gujarat Titans in match number 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. Gaikwad was the star of the show, scoring a 50-ball 92. For Gujarat, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph claimed a brace each.

CSK score 51/2 in the PP overs

After bowling a tight first over, Mohammed Shami was on the money in his second, dismissing Devon Conway. He gave away just three runs from his first two overs. However, Ireland's Joshua Little conceded 15 runs in the 4th over and the momentum saw Shami get spanked in the 5th for 17. Rashid Khan pulled Gujarat back by dismissing Moeen Ali.

CSK do well in the middle overs

In the middle overs (7-15), CSK managed 82 runs at just over nine runs per over. Gujarat managed to claim two wickets in this phase. Gaikwad was the star once again as he brought up his fifty with a six, having faced 23 balls. He welcomed Alzarri Joseph with 3 maximums. Rashid bowled well, getting Ben Stokes and Little dismissed Ambati Rayudu.

Rashid does well for Gujarat

Rashid bowled well for his side and gave away just 26 runs from his four overs. He claimed two scalps and had an economy rate of 6.50. Playing his 93rd match in the competition, Rashid has raced to 114 scalps at 20.69.

Alzarri Joseph makes a superb comeback

Joseph, who was spanked for 18 in his first over, made an excellent return. He conceded just four and seven from his next two before dismissing Gaikwad at a crucial juncture. He also dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (1) in the same over. Joseph finished with 2/33 from his 4 overs. Meanwhile, Shami completed 100 IPL wickets, finishing with 2/29.