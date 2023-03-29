Sports

Reeza Hendricks surpasses 1,500 runs in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 29, 2023, 01:54 pm 2 min read

South Africa batter Reeza Hendricks slammed a superb 44-ball 83 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa batter Reeza Hendricks slammed a superb 44-ball 83 in the third and final T20I versus West Indies. After slamming a match-winning 68 in the 2nd match, Hendricks continued in the same vein with another solid knock. However, he was dismissed in the 19th over which changed the complexion of the game. SA (213/6) fell short in reply to WI's 220/8.

Hendricks makes his presence felt

After Quinton de Kock's dismissal early on (32/1), Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw added a superb 80-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Hendricks shared two more partnerships alongside David Miller and skipper Aiden Markram. However, Alzarri Joseph (5/40) dismissed Hendricks at a crucial juncture. A slower full toss ball dipping outside the off stump saw Hendricks play across the line before being caught out.

Fifth SA batter to notch 1,500-plus runs in T20Is

Hendricks slammed 11 fours and two sixes in his knock of 83. He enjoyed a strike rate of 188.64. He slammed his career-best score, besides bringing up his 13th fifty in the format for SA. Hendricks has now surpassed the 1,500-run mark (1,544) at 31.51. He is now the fifth SA batter to notch 1,500-plus runs in T20Is.

His numbers versus WI

Hendricks slammed 21, 68, and 83 in the three-match series versus West Indies. In 10 matches versus WI, Hendricks has accumulated 343 runs at 34.30. He now has two fifties against the Islanders. He is the 3rd-highest scorer in SA vs WI T20I matches.

How did the 3rd encounter pan out?

Both sides came to the third match with the series tied 1-1 and it was another high-flowing encounter in terms of runs. Impressive knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd helped WI post 220/8. Although Hendricks (83) and Rilee Rossouw (42) powered SA's run-chase, they fell short. Aiden Markram returned unbeaten (35). Alzarri Joseph claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, finishing with figures worth 5/40.