WPL 2023 final: Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong takes a three-fer

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 26, 2023, 10:04 pm 2 min read

Wong conceded 42 runs in four overs (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians restricted Delhi Capitals to 131/9 in the final of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium. DCW suffered a batting collapse and were tottering on 79/9 in 15.6 overs. However, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav propelled them past 130. Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews took three wickets each for MIW. However, the latter conceded 42 runs in four overs.

Wong shines in the Powerplay

DCW were off to a patchy start after Meg Lanning elected to bat first. Wong, who took a historic hat-trick in the Eliminator, dismissed Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey in a space of three deliveries in the second over. Although Nat Sciver-Brunt counter-attacked, Wong sent back Jemimah Rodrigues. The Capitals managed just 38/3 in the Powerplay (0-6).

Wong concedes 20 runs at the death

Although Wong struck early, she was quite expensive in the second half of the match. She conceded as many as 20 runs in her final over, the penultimate of the final. Wong finished with figures worth 3/42 in four overs (ER: 10.50).

First-ever hat-trick of WPL

During the Eliminator between MIW and UP Warriorz, pacer Wong claimed the first hat-trick of the WPL. Wong finished with 4/15 and claimed her hat-trick in the 13th over of Warriorz's innings. She became the sixth bowler to claim four-plus wickets in a WPL match this season. Wong finished the tournament with 15 wickets, the joint-second-most with Amelia Kerr and Saika Ishaque.