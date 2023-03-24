Sports

Watch: Issy Wong gets the first hat-trick in WPL 2023

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 24, 2023, 10:46 pm 1 min read

Issy Wong claimed the first hat-trick in the Women's Premier League 2023 season

Issy Wong claimed the first hat-trick in the Women's Premier League 2023 season. Playing for Mumbai Indians, Wong achieved the milestone versus UP Warriorz in the Eliminator clash on Friday. Wong finished with 4/15 and claimed her hat-trick in the 13th over of Warriorz's innings. Batting first, MI posted 182/4 before overcoming the Warriorz, who struggled to get going (110/10).

Wong claims a sensational hat-trick

In the 13th over, Wong dismissed the well-set Kiran Navgire for 43. Simran Shaikh was gone off the next delivery, being bowled. Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone perished thereafter while driving the ball and dragging it back on via a thick inside edge. Wong claimed the first-ever hat-trick in the WPL 2023 season. She now has 12 wickets at 14.00 from nine games.

6th bowler to claim 4-plus wickets in match

Wong is the sixth bowler to claim four-plus wickets in a WPL match this season. She is also the second MI bowler after Saika Ishaque to claim a four-wicket haul. Marizanne Kapp, Tara Norris, and Kim Garth are the three bowlers with five-wicket hauls.

Video! Issy Young shines