India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh completes 2,000 runs in ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 22, 2023, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Marsh, who appeared in his 72nd ODI, now has 2,008 ODI runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. The 31-year-old reached the landmark in the 3rd ODI against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 22. Marsh played a 47-run knock while opening the innings and gave Australia a fine start. He smashed eight fours and a solitary six during his knock. Here are the key stats.

Another fine knock by Marsh

Like the 2nd ODI, Marsh carried his bravado and flair after Australia elected to bat in Chennai. He attacked the Indian bowlers right from the start, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Together, Marsh and Travis Head took Australia past 60 in the first Powerplay (0-10). The former smashed a 47-ball 47, having missed his 16th half-century in ODI cricket. Hardik Pandya dismissed Marsh thereafter.

Marsh races to 2,008 runs

During the innings, Marsh raced to 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Marsh, who appeared in his 72nd ODI, now has 2,008 runs at an average of 34.62. He has struck at 92.40 in the format so far. Besides 15 half-centuries, Marsh also owns a ton, a career-best 102*. He finished the ongoing series with scores of 47, 66*, and 81.

Marsh averages 89.50 against India in ODIs

Marsh now averages a staggering 89.50 against India in ODIs. The tally includes a strike rate of 118.93. The right-handed batter has 358 runs against India in the format. His ODI scores against India: 12*(13), 17(14), 33(42), 102*(84), 81 (65), 66* (36), and 47.