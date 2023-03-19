Sports

SA vs WI, 3rd ODI preview: Visitors can claim series

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 19, 2023, 08:09 pm 3 min read

Windies defeated SA by 48 runs in the 2nd ODI (Source: Twitter/@WindiesCricket)

West Indies secured a crucial win over South Africa in the second match of the three-match ODI series in East London. And now, the Shai Hope-led side will be looking to wrap up the series in the penultimate clash at Senwes Sports Park in Potchefstroom. SA will look to restore parity and make sure they produce an all-round display. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing and broadcast details

The Senwes Sports Park in Potchefstroom will host the third ODI. The average first innings score at the venue is 230. The pitch will be good for batting but there will be something for the bowlers as well. Star Sports will be broadcasting the match live, whereas FanCode will provide the live streaming facility (paid subscription) from 1:30 PM IST on March 21.

Here's a look at the head-to-head numbers

SA and WI have faced each other in 63 ODIs to date. Out of which SA have dominated the duel with 44 wins whereas WI have managed 16 wins. Two ODIs have ended without a result while one finished in a tie. The hosts have won seven out of the eight bilateral ODI series played between the two teams.

An exciting contest awaits as SA look to bounce back

Both captains, Shai Hope and Temba Bavuma scored tons in the 2nd ODI and led the charge. The bowlers, especially Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hossein were the difference between the two teams. The hosts will hope they bowl better and hope Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen step up. The return of David Miller and Aiden Markram will be a bonus.

Here's a look at the Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen. West Indies: Shai Hope (c&wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Sharmah Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah.

A look at the key performers

Shai Hope (4,436) could become the 11th WI batter to cross 4,500 runs. Wayne Parnell (98) can become the 13th SA bowler to pick 100 wickets. Akeal Hosein (47) is close to 50 scalps. Rovman Powell (943) may complete 1,000 runs. He will be the 40th WI batter to cross the landmark. De Kock (5,949) can become the 7th SA batter with 6,000 runs.

Dream11 Fantasy picks

Option 1: Quinton de Kock (c), Nicholas Pooran, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers (vc), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Akeal Hosein. Option 2: Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rovman Powell, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Akeal Hosein.