Sports

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 4th Test

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 4th Test

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 13, 2023, 11:19 am 1 min read

Iyer has been out of touch in this series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow for Team India, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ongoing fourth and final Test versus Australia. The right-handed batter was taken for scans after he complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play. Owing to the same, he didn't come out to bat in India's first innings. Here are further details.

Iyer's tryst with back issues

This is the second time in two months that Iyer has been sidelined due to back issues. Earlier this year, Iyer missed the ODI series versus New Zealand. He missed the opening Test of the ongoing series due to the same reason. Notably, the batter has been far away from his best in the series, managing just 42 runs in four innings.

How has the Ahmedabad Test proceeded?

Australia posted 480 after winnings the toss and electing to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) starred for the Aussies. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a fifer. In reply, India posted 571 with Virat Kohli (186) and Shubman Gill (128) smoking tons. The game is all but likely to end in a draw.