Cheteshwar Pujara slams his 11th Test half-century against Australia: Stats

Pujara now has the third-most 50+ scores among Indians against Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara was the lone warrior for India in the second innings of the 3rd Test against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The top-order batter firmly held one end as India suffered a batting collapse on Day 2. Pujara, who remained watchful, slammed his 11th half-century against Australia in Test cricket. It was his 35th Test fifty. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Pujara, who made his Test debut in 2010, owned the number-three position in Tests after Rahul Dravid's international retirement.

Though his international career has seen several ups and downs, his overall record is still stupendous.

Pujara projected a testament of grit despite the body-line bowling from the Aussies Down Under in the 2020/21 series.

This bravado was visible in Indore too.

A brilliant knock by Pujara

Pujara once again gave an exhibition of his sheer resilience. Yet again, he blocked Australia's road to victory by tiring out the bowlers. Pujara consumed 142 balls for 59 runs (5 fours and 1 six). His footwork against spinners, especially Nathan Lyon, was impressive. However, Pujara was dismissed through an incredible catch by Australian captain Steven Smith at leg slip.

Third-most 50+ scores among Indians against Australia

As stated, Pujara has scored his 11th half-century against Australia in Test cricket. He now has the third-most 50+ Test scores by an Indian against them (16), having broken Dravid's record (15). Pujara is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (27) and VVS Laxman (18) in this regard. Besides, Pujara has raced to 1,991 Test runs against the Aussies at 51.05.

Lyon dismisses Pujara for 13th time

Lyon dismissed Pujara for one in India's first innings in Indore. Pujara fell to Lyon in the second innings too. Lyon has now dismissed Pujara 13 times in the longest format. The Australian has eclipsed England seamer James Anderson, who has dismissed Pujara 12 times.