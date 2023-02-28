Sports

New Zealand beat England by one run, level series 1-1

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 28, 2023

NZ won by one run (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In what was an absolute nail-biter, New Zealand defeated England by one run in the second and final Test to level the series 1-1. While the Brits lost wickets at regular intervals while chasing 258, their batters kept the scorecard ticking with significant contributions. They, however, eventually failed to cross the line. Here are the key stats from the game.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, England declared at 435/8 with Root (153*) and Harry Brook (186) starring with centuries. In reply, the Kiwis were folded for 209 with Stuart Broad claiming a four-fer. However, NZ put in a remarkable effort while following on and posted 483. Kane Williamson smashed 132. England agonizingly fell short in their chase.