Women's T20 WC: Beth Mooney completes 800 runs against India

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 23, 2023, 08:18 pm 2 min read

Mooney slammed her eighth T20I half-century against India Women

Opener Beth Mooney laid the foundation for Australia's innings in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against India. The left-handed batter smashed a 37-ball 54, a knock studded with 7 fours and 1 six. In the process, Mooney completed 800 runs against India in Women's T20Is. She is the leading run-scorer against India in the format. Here are the stats.

A counter-attacking knock by Mooney

Mooney and Alyssa Healy were all guns blazing against India after Australia elected to bat in the penultimate clash. The Aussies racked up 43/0 in the powerplay overs. While Australia lost Healy in the eighth over, Mooney continued with her counter-attack. She completed her 17th WT20I half-century and an eighth against India. Later, Meg Lanning (49*) and Ashleigh Gardner (31) guided Australia to 172/4.

A special milestone for Mooney

Mooney has become the first batter to complete 800 runs against India Women in T20Is. She now has 817 runs from 22 WT20Is against India at an average of 48.05. The tally includes eight half-centuries. Mooney's compatriot Lanning is her closest rival in this regard with 557 runs. They are the only two Australians with over 500 T20I runs against India Women.

Five 50+ scores in last nine innings against Australia

It is worth noting that Mooney has registered 50+ scores in five of her last nine innings against India Women. Her last nine scores against them read 54, 2, 2, 30, 82, 89*, 61, 10, and 61.

500 runs in Women's T20 WC

During her knock, Mooney also completed 500 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup. She has become just the third Australian woman to reach this landmark in the tournament. Mooney now has 534 runs from 22 Women's T20 WC matches at an average of 38.14. Her strike rate reads 116.33. She is only behind Lanning (982) and Healy (923) in terms of runs.