Sports

England spinner Jack Leach takes fifth career Test five-wicket haul

England spinner Jack Leach takes fifth career Test five-wicket haul

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 27, 2023, 04:08 pm 2 min read

Leach took a five-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis' innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2nd Test between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve, Wellington, remains evenly poised. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave England a solid start in their bid to chase 258 (Day 4). Kane Williamson's scintillating century bailed NZ out as they received a follow-on. Meanwhile, England's Jack Leach took a five-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis' innings. Here are the key stats

Why does this story matter?

Leach has been England's first-choice spinner in Tests in the last few years.

While his record at home is decent, the bowler has been a force to reckon with in Asian conditions.

Notably, he is England's only specialist spinner in the ongoing contest.

Earlier this year, he became the 49th England bowler to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket.

The pick of NZ's bowlers in 2nd innings

Leach was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers in the second innings. The left-arm spinner took five wickets for 157 runs in 61.3 overs, including 12 maidens. It was his fifth fifer in Test cricket. Michael Bracewell took two wickets, while Tim Southee and Neil Wagner picked one apiece. In the first innings, Leach picked up three wickets for 80 runs in 17 overs.

Leach races to 120 Test scalps

Leach made his Test debut against New Zealand in March 2018. Although he couldn't stamp his authority straightaway, he eventually became a vital part of the Test team. Overall, he now owns 120 Test wickets at 34.28. The tally includes five five-wicket hauls and a match 10-wicket haul. He also has a half-century under his belt, 92 vs Ireland in 2019.

A look at the match's summary

New Zealand were bundled out for 209 after England managed 435/8d. Although the Kiwis received a follow-on their top three fired. Devon Conway and Tom Latham added a valiant century-plus stand. Williamson, who came to the middle at 149/1, tired out the English bowlers. His century helped NZ cross the 450-run mark. However, NZ managed 483. England finished on 48/1 at stumps (Day 4).