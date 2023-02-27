Sports

NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Visitors require 210 runs

Five NZ batters recorded 50+ scores on Day 4

The 2nd Test between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve, Wellington, is evenly poised. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave England a solid start in their bid to chase 258 (Day 4). Kane Williamson's scintillating century bailed NZ out as they received a follow-on. Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Blundell slammed half-centuries (NZ: 483/10). England's Jack Leach took a fifer.

A look at the match's summary

New Zealand were bundled out for 209 after England managed 435/8d. Although the Kiwis received a follow-on their top three fired. Conway and Latham added a valiant century-plus stand. Williamson, who came to the middle at 149/1, took his time and tired out the English bowlers. His century helped NZ cross the 450-run mark. However, NZ managed 483. England finished on 48/1 at stumps.

Williamson becomes NZ's highest run-scorer

Williamson, who made his Test debut in 2010, is now NZ's leading run-scorer in the format. In a career spanning over a decade, he has racked up 7,787 runs from 92 Tests at 53.33. Before the Wellington Test, Taylor was their all-time scorer in the format. He amassed 7,683 runs in 112 matches at an average of 44.66 in what was an illustrious career.

Three NZ players with over 7,000 Test runs

Williamson, Taylor, and Stephen Fleming are the only three New Zealand batters with over 7,000 runs in Test cricket. Fleming, one of New Zealand's greatest captains, had finished with 7,172 runs. Brendon McCullum follows Taylor with 6,453 runs in the format.

26th Test ton for Williamson

Williamson hammered his 26th Test century in the second innings. Interestingly, he remains the only NZ batter with over 20 tons in the format. Taylor follows Williamson with 19 centuries. Meanwhile, Williamson West Indies legend Garry Sobers on the overall list.

Four other half-centurions for NZ

As stated, Latham, Conway, Mitchell, and Blundell registered 50+ scores besides Williamson. Conway (61) and Latham (83) added a 149-run stand for the opening wicket. However, the duo couldn't complete their centuries. Mitchell also smashed a quickfire 54 later (5 fours and 1 six) in the innings. Meanwhile, Blundell's rescuing 166-ball 90 propelled New Zealand past 480.

Fifth Test fifer for Leach

Leach was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers in the second innings. The left-arm spinner took five wickets for 157 runs in 61.3 overs, including 12 maidens. It was his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. In the first innings, Leach picked up three wickets for 80 runs in 17 overs. Leach has raced to 120 wickets in 30 Tests.