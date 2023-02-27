Sports

Kane Williamson becomes New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Tests: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 27, 2023, 01:24 pm 2 min read

Williamson slammed his 26th Test ton in Wellington

Star batter Kane Williamson has become New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He surpassed Ross Taylor to attain the feat on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against England at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. In the process, Williamson also slammed his 26th century in the format. His heroics bailed out New Zealand, who had received a follow-on. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

It goes without saying that Williamson is one of the finest batters from New Zealand.

He constitutes the coveted Fab 4 alongside India's Virat Kohli, Australia's Steven Smith, and England's Joe Root.

The aforementioned have dominated international cricket over the last decade.

A proven Run Machine, Williamson has overtaken several legends to top the runs chart for New Zealand in the format.

Williamson overtakes Taylor

Williamson made his debut against India in 2010. In a career spanning over a decade, he has racked up 7,787 runs from 92 Tests at an average of 53.33. Before the Wellington Test, Taylor was their all-time scorer in the format. He amassed 7,683 runs in 112 matches at an average of 44.66 in what was an illustrious career.

Three NZ players with over 7,000 Test runs

Williamson, Taylor, and Stephen Fleming are the only three New Zealand batters with over 7,000 runs in Test cricket. Fleming, one of New Zealand's greatest captains, had finished with 7,172 runs. Brendon McCullum follows Taylor with 6,453 runs in the format.

Day 4: Williamson keeps NZ afloat

New Zealand were bundled out for 209 after England managed 435/8d. Although the Kiwis received a follow-on their top three fired. Devon Conway and Tom Latham added a valiant century-plus stand. Williamson, who came to the middle at 149/1, took his time and tired out the English bowlers. His century helped NZ cross the 450-run mark. However, he departed on 132(282).

26th Test ton for Williamson

Williamson hammered his 26th Test century in the second innings. Interestingly, he remains the only NZ batter with over 20 tons in the format. Taylor follows Williamson with 19 centuries. Meanwhile, Williamson West Indies legend Garry Sobers on the overall list.