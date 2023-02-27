Sports

Kylian Mbappe becomes joint-top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain: Key stats

Kylian Mbappe becomes joint-top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 27, 2023, 11:21 am 2 min read

Mbappe has now raced to 200 goals for PSG, equaling Edinson Cavani's record (Source: Twitter/@FabrizioRomano)

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace versus Marseille on matchday 25 of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. His heroics helped Paris Saint-Germain claim a 3-0 win as Lionel Messi scored one in between. Mbappe and Messi contributed with one and two assists each in the match to dominate the show. Mbappe has now raced to 200 goals for PSG, equaling Edinson Cavani's record.

200 goals for PSG

Mbappe has 200 goals for the Ligue 1 leaders, having played 246 matches across competitions. Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani managed 200 goals for the club in 301 matches. Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 156 goals for the club, is the only other player in PSG's history to smash 150-plus goals.

Season-wise breakdown of Mbappe's goals

In the 2017-18 season, Mbappe managed 21 goals in 44 appearances. In 2018-19, he scored 39 goals in 43 matches. In 2019-20, Mbappe scored 30 goals in 37 matches. Mbappe followed this up with 42 and 39 goals respectively. In 2022-23, he has 29 goals.

Performance in 2022-23

In 17 Ligue 1 matches this season, Mbappe has managed 17 goals and 3 assists. He also scored five goals and made an assist in the Coupe de France. Mbappe has managed a further 7 goals and 3 assists in the Champions League.

Mbappe holds these terrific goal-scoring numbers for PSG

Mbappe is the highest scorer for PSG in the Champions League (34 goals). He is the second-highest scorer in Ligue 1 with 136 goals. He needs three more to surpass Cavani's tally of 138. With 27 goals, Mbappe is the highest scorer for PSG in the Coupe de France. He has one goal in the Trophee des Champions and 2 in the French Cup.