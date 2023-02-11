Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Giroud helps Milan overcome Torino 1-0: Stats

Olivier Giroud scored his seventh goal in Serie A 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@acmilan)

Olivier Giroud scored a 62nd-minute winner as AC Milan eked out a 1-0 win over Torino in Serie A 2022-23. Milan snapped up their three-match losing streak in the Italian top-flight, besides a seven-game winless streak in all competitions. Hosts Milan found their momentum post-half-time, with Giroud nodding home a Theo Hernandez's cross to go 1-0 up. Here are more details.

How did the match pan out?

The visitors bossed the first half, with Antonio Sanabria forcing goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu for two saves. Meanwhile, Stefano Pioli's men hardly tested the rival defense. Milan, however, found their momentum post-half-time. The hosts had an effort denied before Giroud opened their account. Hernandez came close to adding a second but dragged a shot wide from Rafael Leao's pass on a quick counter-attack.

Key stats from the match

Torino dominated the scenes with 54% possession and 12 shot attempts, hitting the target twice. Milan had 46% possession and attempted nine shots, with four on target. Torino made 468 passes at 82% accuracy while managing 408 passes at a 77% accuracy level. The visitors were also awarded eight corners to Milan's three.

Veteran Giroud inks these records

Giroud has raced to seven goals in 20 Serie A 2022-23 appearances. Overall, he has netted 11 goals for AC Milan in the 2022-23 season, including four in the Champions League. As per Opta, Giroud has scored more than five league goals at home in a single season for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign (seven goals for Arsenal in that case).

Key records from the match

Giroud (36y) is the oldest player to have been directly involved in more than 10 goals in the five major European Leagues 2022-23 (G7 A4). As per Opta, AC Milan played their 3000th match in Serie A history (W1458 D879 L663). The Rossoneri became only the fourth team to reach this milestone after Inter Milan, Roma, and Juventus.

A look at the Serie A standings

With 41 points, AC Milan are placed third in the Serie A 2022-23 standings (W12 D5 L5). Torino (30) are seated seventh (W8 D6 L8). Meanwhile, Napoli (56) are comfortably placed on top of the pile.