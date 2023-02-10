Sports

Lionel Messi doubtful for Champions League clash versus Bayern: Details

Lionel Messi doubtful for Champions League clash versus Bayern: Details

Written by V Shashank Feb 10, 2023, 12:50 pm 2 min read

Lionel Messi has netted 15 goals for PSG in 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@Ligue1_ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi could miss the first leg of their R16 clash at the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich. Messi picked up a hamstring injury in the 1-2 defeat to Marseille in the Couple de France elimination midweek. He will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 clash against Monaco. PSG will take on Bayern on February 15 (1:30 AM IST).

Why does this story matter?

Messi played through the injury against Marseille. The symptoms worsened a day later and as a result, the Argentine has been ruled out of Saturday's fixture against Monaco.

It's a massive blow for PSG, given they are likely to miss Kylian Mbappe (thigh injury) for the Bayern clash.

Meanwhile, Neymar continues to struggle from an ankle injury picked in the FIFA World Cup.

Messi's emphatic numbers in 2022-23

Messi has managed 15 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for PSG in 2022-23. He has netted 10 goals in the Ligue 1. He also has the joint most assists in the French top flight alongside team-mate Neymar (10). Messi also scored a goal in the Trophee des Champions. He has registered four goals and as many assists in the Champions League.

PSG to host Bayern in the first leg

The Parisians will host Bayern in the first leg of the R16 clash on February 15 (1:30 AM IST). The second leg will take place at the Allianz Arena on March 9 (1:30 AM IST). PSG seek their maiden UCL glory.

PSG eye their 11th Ligue 1 title

PSG are atop the Ligue 1 2022-23 standings (W17 D3 L2). With 54 points, the French Giants have an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille. The Parisians have won the Ligue 1 title on 10 occasions (1985-86, 1993-94, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22). They have the joint-most Ligue 1 honors alongside AS Saint-Etienne.