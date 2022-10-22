Sports

Ligue 1, Messi and Mbappe shine for PSG: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 22, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

Mbappe now has 145 Ligue 1 goals (Source: Twitter/@PSG_english)

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe made the difference as Paris Saint-Germain downed minnows Ajaccio on matchday 12 of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. Messi turned assist provider for two Mbappe goals, who in turn helped Messi get on the scoresheet. Both players have been in devastating form. PSG are unbeaten this season in Ligue 1, picking up their 10th win. Here are the stats.

Messi Messi races to 20 goals and 23 assists for PSG

In 11 matches this season in the Ligue 1, Messi has bagged six goals and nine assists. His tally of 9 assists is now the highest in Ligue 1 2022-23. Messi has raced to nine goals and 10 assists for PSG in all competitions. Overall, Messi has 23 assists and 20 goals for PSG since joining the club last summer.

Ligue 1 Mbappe becomes first player to score 10 goals this season

Mbappe has become the first player to score 10 goals this season in the Ligue 1, surpassing Neymar (9). He has also provided two assists. Mbappe has 14 goals for PSG in all competitions in 2022-23. Mbappe now has 145 Ligue 1 goals, including 129 for PSG. Overall, he has 185 goals for PSG in 232 appearances.

Stats Messi equals KDB's tally and scripts this record

Messi has matched Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in terms of assists (9) to be the joint-highest assist provider in European Top 5 leagues. Messi has delivered six assists to Mbappe with PSG in Ligue 1 2022-23. As per Opta, this is the highest tally of assists delivered from one player to another among the European Top 5 leagues this season.

PSG Messi and Mbappe combine to help PSG win

Mbappe collected Messi's precise through ball to score the opener from a first-time strike in the 24th minute. After half-time, Mbappe assisted Messi for PSG's second. Mbappe made things look easy with a delightful backheel, as Messi converted from close range (78th minute). Messi surged forward and found Mbappe at the edge of the box four minutes later to help PSG win big.

Do you know? PSG are unbeaten in 26 games

As per Opta, PSG are unbeaten in 26 games across competitions (W19 D7). By conceding just five goals from 12 Ligue 1 games this season, PSG have recorded their third-best returns after 12 matchdays after 3 in 1996-97 and 4 in 1991-92.