Ireland announce squads for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka tours: Details

Feb 10, 2023

Ireland will play their first-ever Test match against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland have named five squads as they prepare for the back-to-back tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It would be Ireland's first-ever full-tour to Bangladesh, featuring three ODIs, three T20Is, and a one-off Test. The Sri Lanka tour will include a Test and two ODIs. Wicket-keeper batter Lorcan Tucker, who shone at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, has featured in all five squads.

Ireland lack Test match experience

Ireland have featured in only Three Tests to date since making their debut against Pakistan in 2018. The Irishmen lost by five wickets. Ireland then suffered a seven-wicket drubbing in only their second Test in 2019. A few months later, they lost by 143 runs to England at Lord's.

A look at the key details

The Bangladesh tour will comprise a warm-up match on March 15 which will be followed by the internationals. It would be the first-ever Test match between Ireland-Bangladesh and Ireland-Sri Lanka. It would also mark the first multi-format series between the participating sides at the senior level. The squad will leave for Dublin on March 11.

Stirling omitted from the Test squads

Veteran batter Paul Stirling was omitted for both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Tests owing to his workload management. He has featured in both limited-overs squads. Meanwhile, a total of 10 potential debutants have been named in Ireland's Test squad.

U-19 sensation Humphreys named in all squads

Matthew Humphreys, who dazzled in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2022, has been elevated to the senior set-up. The slow left-arm orthodox had picked 11 wickets at an average of 22.36. Peter Moor, a former Zimbabwe wicket-keeper, has been picked in the Test squads. He has amassed 533 runs in eight Tests at 35.53 (50s: 5). He last played a Test in 2018.

Tucker had a blast in the 2022 ICC T20 WC

Tucker was a class act in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Down Under. He racked up 204 runs while averaging 40-plus. He struck a fine 48-ball 71* against Australia, a game the Aussies won by 42 runs. Ireland would expect a similar run from Tucker on the upcoming international tours.

Ireland's limited-overs squad for the Bangladesh tour

ODIs: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White. T20Is: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland's squad for Test series against Bangladesh

Ireland's squad for Bangladesh Test: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Ireland's squad for Sri Lanka tour

Test squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White. ODI squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andrew McBrine, Conor Olphert, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.