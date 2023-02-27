Sports

Lionel Messi gets to 700 career club goals: Key stats

Feb 27, 2023

Messi now has 700 career club goals in 840 matches

Lionel Messi scored a goal for Paris Saint-Germain on matchday 25 of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season versus Marseille. PSG won the match 3-0 with two goals also from Kylian Mbappe. Messi, who netted his 17th goal of the campaign in all competitions for PSG, has raced to 700 club career goals. He becomes the second player to do so after Cristiano Ronaldo.

700 career club goals for Messi

Messi played 778 matches for Barcelona, managing a record 672 goals. After having joined PSG in the summer of 2021, Messi has managed 28 goals for the club. He scored 11 goals in 34 matches last season and a further 17 from 28 games in 2022-23. Messi now has 700 career club goals in 840 matches.

Messi joins Ronaldo in an exclusive list

Messi has now become only the second player to smash 700 career club goals. Ronaldo became the first to do so earlier this season. Overall, Ronaldo now has 709 career club goals in total. He netted five goals for Sporting, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, and 101 for Juventus, besides another 8 for Al Nassr.

28 goals and 30 assists for PSG

Messi has 17 goals for PSG this season, including 12 in Ligue 1. He has also marked his presence with 12 assists in the league and 16 overall (4 in the Champions League). Last season, Messi managed six goals and 14 assists for PSG in Ligue 1. He also scored 5 goals in the Champions League. Overall, he has 28 goals and 30 assists.

PSG overcome Marseille 3-0

Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the 25th minute from a Messi assist. The France forward then turned provider for Messi, who tapped home four minutes later. Mbappe then linked up with the Argentine once again to volley his second of the match 10 minutes into the second half. PSG are top of the pile with 60 points from 25 games.