Manchester United lift their sixth Carabao Cup honor: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 27, 2023, 10:29 am 2 min read

United claimed a major trophy win for the first time since the 2016-17 season (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 to win the 2022-23 edition of the Carabao Cup. Casemiro opened the scoring for United in the first half before Marcus Rashford added the second moments later. United claimed a major trophy win for the first time since the 2016-17 season under Jose Mourinho. United won their 6th Carabao Cup trophy. Here we present the stats.

United overcome the Magpies 2-0

Casemiro broke the deadlock after 33 minutes when he rose high and headed home Luke Shaw's free-kick. Sven Botman deflected Rashford's shot out of the reach of Newcastle's debutant keeper Loris Karius, who deputized for the suspended Nick Pope. Newcastle upped the tempo in the second half, but they failed to score a goal to make a comeback.

Key stats from the match

United clocked 14 attempts compared to Newcastle's 15. However, Erik ten Hag's men had 10 shots on target compared to Newcastle's two. Newcastle dominated the ball possession (68%) and had a pass accuracy of 79%. Both sides earned six corners.

Key numbers for Wan-Bissaka and Rashford

As per Opta, despite only coming on at half-time, United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka made the most tackles of any player (7 in 45 minutes). This is the most tackles in a League Cup final since N'Golo Kante for Chelsea in 2019 (7 in 120 minutes). Rashford has raced to 25 goals for United this season and 118 overall.

MUFC's wait for a trophy ends

United have won their first major trophy since the 2016-2017 Europa League, five years and 278 days ago. This has ended their longest wait for a major trophy since 1983 when they won the FA Cup six years and five days after their previous honor (1977 FA Cup). United have the 3rd-highest number of League Cup wins after Liverpool (9) and Manchester City (8).

Newcastle's Wembley woes continue

As per Opta, Newcastle have lost each of their last nine matches at Wembley, a run that began in the 1974 FA Cup final, extending what is the longest-ever losing run by a club side at the venue.