Paris Saint-Germain knocked out of Coupe de France: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 09, 2023, 02:57 pm 2 min read

Sanchez scored for Marseiile versus PSG (Source: Twitter/@OM_English)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been knocked out of the 2023 Coupe de France. Marseille beat PSG 2-1 to advance to the quarter-finals. Alexis Sanchez handed Marseille the lead before Sergio Ramos equalized for PSG. Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi sealed the deal for Marseille with his goal in the 57th minute. Here are the key stats registered.

How did the match pan out?

Marseille had the better first half and could have scored more goals apart from Sanchez's penalty. PSG hung in and before Ramos' late header at the break kept things at 1-1. Malinovskyi scored a superb volley to hand Marseille the lead before PSG grew stronger and applied pressure. Marseille defended well and thwarted a much fancied PSG side to advance further in the tourney.

A look at the match stats

Marseille clocked 16 attempts with eight shots being on target. PSG had three shots on target from 8 attempts. PSG had more of the ball, clocking a 56% ball possession and an 85% pass accuracy. Marseille earned 6 corners compared to PSG's one.

Key numbers registered in the match

As per Opta, Marseille have beaten PSG at home for the first time since November 2011 (3-0 in Ligue 1). Marseille ended a nine-game winless run against PSG in all competitions. Playing his 27th match for Marseille across competitions this season, Sanchez has now raced to 11 goals. Meanwhile, Neymar registered his 15th assist for PSG across competitions this season.