Meg Lanning wins fifth ICC title as captain: Her achievements

Meg Lanning has won her fifth ICC title as captain (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia overcame South Africa to win the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday. The Aussies defended 156/6 as Laura Wolvaardt's knock went in vain. Beth Mooney laid the foundation for Australia's win with another scintillating knock. Notably, Australia have won the Women's T20 World Cup title for the sixth time. And, Meg Lanning has won her fifth ICC title as captain.

A look at the final's summary

Australia had a productive start after electing to bat first. However, SA restricted the flow of runs from Alyssa Healy and Mooney. Gardner launched a timely counter-attack after the dismissal of Healy. Mooney's unbeaten 74 powered Australia to 156/6. Meanwhile, Shabnim Ismail delivered in the death overs. Although SA lost successive wickets, Wolvaardt kept them alive. However, SA fell 19 runs short (137/6).

Five ICC titles for Lanning

Lanning has won her fifth title Lanning, having claimed the trophy in 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023 T20 WC, 2022 ODI WC. She has overtaken Ricky Ponting, who owns four such titles (2003, 2007 ODI WC and 2006, 2009 CT). Meanwhile, MS Dhoni remains the only Indian captain with each of the three ICC trophies (MS Dhoni (2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI WC, 2013 CT).

Australia own 21 ICC trophies

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia have now won 21 ICC trophies. Women: ODI WC - 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, 2022. T20WorldCup - 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023. Men: ODI WC - 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015. T20 WC 2021. Champions Trophy - 2006, 2009.

Sixth WT20 WC titles for Australia

Australia had reached their seventh final in the Women's T20 World Cup. They were the runners-up in the 2016 edition when West Indies lifted the trophy. Meanwhile, Australia won the title in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020. On the other hand, South Africa had qualified for their first-ever World Cup final (men or women).

Another massive feat for Lanning

Lanning attained another massive feat in the final. She has become the first-ever player (man or woman) to have led a side in 100 T20Is. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is her closest rival with 96 matches. Among men, former Australian batter Aaron Finch holds the record for captaining a side in most T20Is. He guided the Aussies in 76 T20Is.