ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India thrash WI: Key stats

Feb 15, 2023

India won the match by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India thrashed West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B clash at Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday. The Women in Blue successfully chased down 119, with Harmanpreet Kaur (33) and Richa Ghosh (44*) powering their innings. Earlier, Deepti Sharma ran through the Caribbeans' line-up as they managed just 118/6. She became the first-ever Indian to complete 100 wickets in WT20Is.

A look at the match's summary

India Women kept the Caribbeans at bay after the latter elected to bat. Pooja Vastrakar dismissed West Indies captain Hayley Matthews on her first delivery of the match (second over). Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle rescued the Windies, sharing a 73-run stand. Deepti then ran riot to restrict WI to 118/6. Although India lost four wickets, they got home comfortably.

Deepti completes 100 WT20I wickets

Spinner Deepti was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. She took three wickets for just 15 runs in four overs. She was also India's most economical bowler in the match. In the process, Deepti became the first Indian woman to complete 100 wickets in T20I cricket. She surpassed Poonam Yadav to become India's leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is.

First ever Indian with this feat

Deepti is also the first-ever Indian to have completed 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Among Indian men, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker. He has taken 91 wickets from 83 T20Is at an average of 22.20 so far.

Deepti averages 19.07 in the format

Deepti made her WT20I debut against Australia Women in 2016. In a career spanning over six overs, she has snapped up 100 wickets from 89 matches at an incredible average of 19.07. The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul (4/10). With the bat, she has over 914 runs at an average of over 26.11. The tally includes a couple of fifties.

A forgettable record for WI

West Indies Women haven't even managed a run-a-ball in 13 of their 16 T20I innings since the start of 2022. They put up a similar show against India Women today, having scored 118 in 120 balls.

Harmanpreet Kaur completes 500 runs in WT20 WC

Harmanpreet led India from the front in the chase. She played a balanced knock after India lost Smriti Mandhana (10), Jemimah Rodrigues (1), and Shafali Verma (28). Harmanpreet remained watchful but punished the poor deliveries. She became the second Indian to complete 500 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup. Mithali Raj is the only other Indian to do so (726).

India extend their unbeaten streak over WI

India now own a 13-8 win-loss record against West Indies in WT20Is. They met twice in the lately concluded Women's T20I tri-series in South Africa, with India winning on both occasions. India's last defeat against West Indies dates back to November 22, 2016. Notably, the Caribbeans have now lost each of their last eight WT20I encounters against India.