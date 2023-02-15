Sports

Qatar Open 2023, Belinda Bencic reaches quarters: Key stats

Feb 15, 2023

Bencic beat Victoria Azarenka in a hard-fought three-set contest. Bencic prevailed 6-1, 6-7, 6-4 (Source: Twitter/@BelindaBencic)

In-form Belinda Bencic, who is fresh from winning the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open, has reached the quarter-finals of the ongoing Qatar Open. Bencic beat Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 6-7, 6-4. Bencic is now on a six-match winning run since her loss in the 4th round of the 2023 Australian Open. Bencic claimed her maiden win versus Azarenka with the head-to-head tally reading 2-1.

Key stats from the match

Azarenka served nine aces compared to Bencic's three. 11 double faults were committed in the match with Bencic making six. Bencic had a 63% win on the first serve and a 57% win on the second. Bencic converted 3/7 break points to Azarenka's 4/14.

Bencic has done well in 2023

Bencic overpowered eighth-seeded Liudmila Samsonova to win the women's singles title at the Abu Dhabi Open 2023. She overcame her rival 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 to lift the WTA 500 crown. Notably, Bencic claimed her eighth singles title, including an Olympic gold medal, besides her second of the season, having won the Adelaide International 2 last month. Bencic has a 14-2 win-loss record in 2023.

Gauff seals a win

Number 4 seed Coco Gauff opened her campaign with an efficient 6-3, 7-6(6) win over two-time champion Petra Kvitova. Gauff needed an hour and 24 minutes to seal victory. Gauff had received a first-round bye and has now reached the Doha quarter-finals for the second straight year. Gauff, who won her third career title in Auckland, is 9-1 this season.

Gauff to face Kudermetova in the last eight

Gauff will now face Veronika Kudermetova in the last eight. Kudermetova overcame Sofia Kenin in the round of 16, winning 6-2, 7-5. Notably, she served 13 aces in the match and didn't commit a single double fault.