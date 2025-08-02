Capgemini to hire 45,000 employees in India this year

Capgemini India has announced its plan to hire between 40,000 and 45,000 employees in 2025. The company's CEO, Ashwin Yardi, told the Hindu BusinessLine that 35% to 40% of these hires will be lateral. The move comes as a response to the growing demand for IT services in India. Currently, Capgemini employs around 175,000 people across India .

Recruitment approach Early AI training for new hires To facilitate its massive recruitment drive, Capgemini India has partnered with over 50 colleges and campuses. The company is already in the process of recruiting for this season. A major focus area for these new hires will be early training in artificial intelligence (AI). This is to ensure that fresh talent is well-prepared for today's rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Strategic move $3.3B WNS acquisition to boost earnings quickly Capgemini announced a $3.3 billion acquisition of business process outsourcing (BPO) firm WNS. The strategic move is aimed at combining strengths to meet the growing enterprise demand for advanced, automated services. Despite some concerns over AI's impact on traditional BPO models, Capgemini expects the WNS deal to boost earnings relatively quickly with a projected 4% rise in EPS by 2026 and 7% the following year.