Why you should avoid exceeding your credit card limit

Credit cards offer a world of convenience, but going over the limit can lead to financial chaos. The consequences of exceeding your credit card limit can be severe, including hefty penalties and higher interest rates leading to increased financial burden. You may even see a negative impact on your credit score. Here's why it's important to stay within your sanctioned credit card limit and avoid these charges.

Financial impact Penalties for going over the limit Over-limit charges are becoming increasingly common across India. Credit card issuers impose fines of ₹500-₹750 for every breach, while some banks charge 2-3% of the overdrawn amount. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank levy both fixed and percentage-based penalties. These charges also attract 18% GST, further adding to the financial burden on consumers.

Risk assessment Impact on credit score and interest rates Exceeding the credit limit inflates a borrower's credit utilization ratio, an important factor for credit bureaus in assessing risk profiles. A higher utilization can negatively impact your credit score, even if payments are made on time. Moreover, any amount over the limit attracts revolving interest rates of 3-3.75% per month, adding to the financial burden if not managed properly.