Pahalgam attack mastermind among 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev  

Security forces initiated a large operation on Monday in the Lidwas area near Dara in Jammu and Kashmir , following reports of terrorist movement in a popular trekking destination. The joint exercise, named Operation Mahadev, was launched by the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF. In an update, the Army said three terrorists have been neutralized and the operation is ongoing.

Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/xSjEegVxra — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 28, 2025

Report Terrorists were 'high-value' targets Per reports, the three Pakistani terrorists could have been likely involved in the Pahalgam attack. According to NDTV sources, the slain terrorists were "high-value" targets. Around 17 grenades, one M4 carbine, and two AK-47 rifles were found in the terrorists' bunker. Reinforcements have been deployed to the region, and a combing exercise is ongoing.

Operation Terrorists were closely tracked for 14 days According to India Today, the Army intercepted a suspicious communication in the Dachigam jungle in July. After that, they closely followed a group of Lashkar and Jaish militants for 14 days. This information was confirmed by local nomads, who also provided information on the terrorists. Following that, Army teams, consisting of 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 4 PARA, were rushed to the scene on Monday.