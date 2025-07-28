Pahalgam attack mastermind among 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev
Security forces initiated a large operation on Monday in the Lidwas area near Dara in Jammu and Kashmir, following reports of terrorist movement in a popular trekking destination. The joint exercise, named Operation Mahadev, was launched by the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF. In an update, the Army said three terrorists have been neutralized and the operation is ongoing.
OP MAHADEV— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 28, 2025
Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress.
Terrorists were 'high-value' targets
Per reports, the three Pakistani terrorists could have been likely involved in the Pahalgam attack. According to NDTV sources, the slain terrorists were "high-value" targets. Around 17 grenades, one M4 carbine, and two AK-47 rifles were found in the terrorists' bunker. Reinforcements have been deployed to the region, and a combing exercise is ongoing.
Terrorists were closely tracked for 14 days
According to India Today, the Army intercepted a suspicious communication in the Dachigam jungle in July. After that, they closely followed a group of Lashkar and Jaish militants for 14 days. This information was confirmed by local nomads, who also provided information on the terrorists. Following that, Army teams, consisting of 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 4 PARA, were rushed to the scene on Monday.
16-hour special discussion on Operation Sindoor
The operation comes on the same day that Parliament is scheduled to debate the Pahalgam attack and India's response to the massacre, Operation Sindoor. Since the Parliament session started, the opposition has been demanding a debate on the attack, Donald Trump's statements on the ceasefire, and the Bihar SIR Process, among others. The Lok Sabha will hold a 16-hour special discussion on Operation Sindoor.