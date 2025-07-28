'Accept Aadhaar': SC tells ECI, but doesn't stay Bihar's SIR 

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to include Aadhaar and Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the list of acceptable documents for voter verification during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, questioned why these two documents were excluded when other listed documents could also be forged. "We are [on] mass exclusion...It should be mass inclusion. Please include Aadhaar," the court remarked.

Document scrutiny Petitions challenging ECI's order The court was hearing petitions challenging the ECI's June 24 order for SIR ahead of Bihar's state assembly polls. The petitioners argued that the order violates several constitutional articles and deviates from established procedures under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. However, ECI defended its directive under Article 324 and Section 21(3) of the Representation of People Act, citing urban migration and demographic changes as reasons for revising electoral rolls.

Revision rationale Court questions ECI's stance The ECI argued that the revision was needed due to urban migration and demographic changes. Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi defended the ECI's position, saying Aadhaar is accepted with supporting documents, but EPICs can't be conclusive either. The court questioned this stance, emphasizing that any document can be forged and should include Aadhaar and EPIC for verification.