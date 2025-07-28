'Accept Aadhaar': SC tells ECI, but doesn't stay Bihar's SIR
What's the story
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to include Aadhaar and Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the list of acceptable documents for voter verification during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, questioned why these two documents were excluded when other listed documents could also be forged. "We are [on] mass exclusion...It should be mass inclusion. Please include Aadhaar," the court remarked.
Document scrutiny
Petitions challenging ECI's order
The court was hearing petitions challenging the ECI's June 24 order for SIR ahead of Bihar's state assembly polls. The petitioners argued that the order violates several constitutional articles and deviates from established procedures under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. However, ECI defended its directive under Article 324 and Section 21(3) of the Representation of People Act, citing urban migration and demographic changes as reasons for revising electoral rolls.
Revision rationale
Court questions ECI's stance
The ECI argued that the revision was needed due to urban migration and demographic changes. Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi defended the ECI's position, saying Aadhaar is accepted with supporting documents, but EPICs can't be conclusive either. The court questioned this stance, emphasizing that any document can be forged and should include Aadhaar and EPIC for verification.
Stay request
ADR seeks stay on electoral rolls
Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), sought a stay on finalizing electoral rolls. However, Justice Kant clarified that this process couldn't be stayed. The court assured it could quash any roll if necessary. The bench had to adjourn for a meeting with the chief justice of India and asked counsel to provide timelines for their submissions.