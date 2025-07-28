Rajnath Singh initiates debate on Op Sindoor in Lok Sabha  

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has initiated the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. In his opening remarks, Singh praised Op Sindoor, saying in Hindi, "Ye sindoor ki laali, shaurya ki kahani hai. Bharat ke mastak par veerta ki nishani hai (This red vermilion is a story of valor....a symbol of bravery on forehead of India." "After the Pahalgam attack...nine terrorist infrastructure sites were hit, in which more than 100 terrorists, their trainers, and handlers were targeted," Singh said.

Twitter Post I pay my tributes: Singh During debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I pay my tributes to the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation." pic.twitter.com/ZZH04MLDxX — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

Protest details Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned twice The discussion on Op Sindoor was scheduled for noon, but due to opposition demonstrations over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the lower House was adjourned three times before the debate could begin at 2:00pm. As the Lok Sabha reconvened for question hour in the morning, Opposition members had raised slogans against the SIR. They sought an assurance from the government on a debate on the SIR, after a debate on Operation Sindoor.

Minister's remarks Rijiju slams opposition Speaker Om Birla urged them to allow important discussions to proceed but adjourned proceedings twice due to continued disruptions. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Opposition for its disruptive tactics, saying they have made a "U-turn." He urged all members to listen to Defense Minister Singh, who was set to open the debate on Operation Sindoor. "No Opposition party should speak the language of Pakistan," Rijiju said.